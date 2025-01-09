Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,139 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

