Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Announces Board Changes

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2025, revealing significant changes to its board of directors. John Frank resigned from his position on the board, leading to the appointment of Aman Kumar as the new chairman, and Zaid Pardesi, the current CEO, as a director.

Zaid Pardesi is set to serve as a Class III director until the company’s third annual meeting of shareholders. The filing clarified that John Frank’s departure was unrelated to any disagreements pertaining to the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Additionally, there were no prior arrangements or familial relationships influencing Pardesi’s appointment to the board.

As previously disclosed, both Zaid Pardesi and Aman Kumar may be seen as having a material interest in Oaktree Acquisition Holdings III LS, LLC (the “Sponsor”). This entity engaged in transactions with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the Initial Public Offering. It was specified that Pardesi has no undisclosed interests in any previous or proposed transactions, as required under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The report concluded with the signature of Zaid Pardesi, Chief Executive Officer of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences, as of January 7, 2025. This filing marks a notable shift in leadership within the company’s board structure.

This news article is based on publicly available information and the official filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and stakeholders of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences may refer to the complete Form 8-K filing for further details.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’s 8K filing here.