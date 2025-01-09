Oppenheimer Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $52.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

JACK stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,343 shares of company stock worth $100,601 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

