OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.25 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 406.40 ($5.02). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 363.80 ($4.50), with a volume of 1,593,089 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 376.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.78.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

