OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.25 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 406.40 ($5.02). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 363.80 ($4.50), with a volume of 1,593,089 shares traded.
OSB Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 376.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.78.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.