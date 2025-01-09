Park National Corp OH Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 79.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $979,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

