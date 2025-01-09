Park National Corp OH Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,132,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

