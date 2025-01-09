Park National Corp OH Sells 171 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

GEV stock opened at $366.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.32. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $376.30.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

