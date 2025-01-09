Park National Corp OH Sells 21 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $544.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.30 and a 200-day moving average of $493.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.77 and a 1 year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

