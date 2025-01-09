Park National Corp OH Sells 466 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 353,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.37. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

