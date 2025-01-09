Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

D opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

