Personalis Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Revenue

On January 7, 2025, Personalis, Inc. released a press report detailing its unaudited preliminary financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of approximately $84.6 million for the full year of 2024, representing a 15% increase from the previous year’s revenue of $73.5 million. This figure exceeded the company’s earlier guidance range of $83.0 to $84.0 million.

The revenue breakdown for the full year 2024 consisted of approximately $77.2 million from pharma tests and services, enterprise sales, and other customers, showcasing a 20% growth compared to the previous year. On the other hand, revenue from Natera witnessed a 20% decrease to roughly $25.4 million. Additionally, revenue from population sequencing for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program (VA MVP) stood at approximately $7.4 million for the year, down 21% from 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Personalis reported revenue of about $16.8 million, reflecting a 15% decline from the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to an anticipated fall in revenue from Natera and the VA MVP. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were approximately $185.0 million as of December 31, 2024, including a $50 million strategic investment from Merck.

During Q4 2024, Personalis delivered 1,441 total molecular tests, marking a 52% increase from the 945 tests conducted in the previous quarter. CEO and President, Chris Hall, expressed optimism for the company’s performance in 2024 and highlighted key milestones achieved, including a collaborative agreement with Moderna and a strategic investment from Merck.

It should be noted that these financial results are preliminary and subject to the company’s standard accounting procedures and external audit. The unaudited figures do not serve as a comprehensive representation of Personalis’ financial standing for 2024. Furthermore, forward-looking statements within the release have emphasized the company’s intentions and prospects for the future, acknowledging associated risks and uncertainties.

