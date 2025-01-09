Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.19. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 1,515 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.