Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

