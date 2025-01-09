Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $241,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,160. The trade was a 23.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Photronics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.39. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
