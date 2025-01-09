Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

IBKR opened at $190.89 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 187,010 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.