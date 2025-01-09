Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.69.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,135. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

