Playa Hotels & Resorts’ (PLYA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,425,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,673,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

