Private Client Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 460,928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3386 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

