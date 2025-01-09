Private Client Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 144,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 121,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Featured Articles

