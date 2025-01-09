Private Client Services LLC Buys 693 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 728,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

