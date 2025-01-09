Private Client Services LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

Shares of TJX opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.20 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

