Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 440 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LMT opened at $468.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

