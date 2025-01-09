Private Client Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

