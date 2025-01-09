Private Client Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Client Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

