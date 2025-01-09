Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Shares of QGEN opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.37.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
