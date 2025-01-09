QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $159.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.03 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.