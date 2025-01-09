Quanta Services Announces Chief Operating Officer Resignation and AppointmentHouston, Texas – Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that J. Redgie Probst resigned from his role

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quanta Services’s 8K filing here.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

