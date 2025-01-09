Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces CEO’s Participation at ICR ConferenceQurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) revealed in its latest 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission that David Rawlinson, the President & Chief Executive Officer

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Qurate Retail’s 8K filing here.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
