Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Realty Income by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

