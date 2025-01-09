Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Buy

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

DIS stock opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

