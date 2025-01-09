Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold” Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

