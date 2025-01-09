Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $3,548,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $221.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.