Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.74 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.90). Restore shares last traded at GBX 238 ($2.94), with a volume of 74,027 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.70) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of £324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7,908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.74.

In other Restore news, insider Lisa Fretwell acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £503.47 ($622.34). Also, insider Dan Baker bought 25,000 shares of Restore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($79,110.01). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

