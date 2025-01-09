Reviewing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Impac Mortgage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.12 billion 7.96 $562.96 million N/A N/A Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.21 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.03

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sino Land has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sino Land and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Summary

Sino Land beats Impac Mortgage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

