RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $208,925.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Belling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $207,500.00.

RH opened at $407.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.37. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RH from $310.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

