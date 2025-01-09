Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

RCL opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 154,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

