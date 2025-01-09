Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $530.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $565.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.65.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Saia by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

