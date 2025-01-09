Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 5,579 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $257,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

