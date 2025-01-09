SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,637,000 after buying an additional 62,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,714,000 after buying an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $199.71 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

