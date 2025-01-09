ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Westwind Capital lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 23,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,048.05 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 162.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,060.09 and its 200-day moving average is $918.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.04.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.