Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total value of $3,362,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,208.56. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $3,368,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $323.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

