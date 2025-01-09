SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.93 ($0.09). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 7.16 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,744,005 shares.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.01. The stock has a market cap of £220.20 million, a PE ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

