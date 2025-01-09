Sumit Singh Sells 191,096 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,255.68. This trade represents a 21.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.
Chewy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 97.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,949,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHWY
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
