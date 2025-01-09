Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $207.31 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.