Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,019,836 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $207.31 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $222.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.