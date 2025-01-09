Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.19 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 862,395 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.36 million, a P/E ratio of 215.60 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.