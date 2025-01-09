Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.66 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

