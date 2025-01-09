The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.23 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.19.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

