The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

