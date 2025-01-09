The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109.7% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 7,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $231.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

